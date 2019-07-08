Tall Ships – “See ya in Three!”

The Tall Ships have come, and the Tall Ships have gone… for the most part. Actually, if you missed the festival that drew 125,000 people to Canalside, the Erie Basin Marina, and the Outer Harbor, there’s still time to catch a glimpse of the few of the majestic vessels.
A few of the ships are lingering a bit longer, and will depart as follows:
- Brig Niagara, from Canalside, Monday evening
- Pride of Baltimore, from Canalside, Tuesday
- Picton Castle, from Erie St. Dock, Wednesday
The Tall Ships Challenge® Great Lakes 2019 race, from Toronto to Buffalo, proved to be quite the waterfront festival. Ships from the United States, Canada, Spain, and the South Pacific gathered near the mouth of the Buffalo River on Saturday for the highly anticipated Parade of Sail, presented by One Niagara.
“What a spectacular weekend this has been. The largest number of majestic tall ships –– 12 in total –– to grace Buffalo’s waterfront in over 125 years!” said Paula Blanchard, Co-Chair, Basil Port of Call: Buffalo. “The Basil Port of Call: Buffalo Steering Committee would like to thank our community for supporting this all volunteer, not for profit endeavor. It has been a labor of love on the part of the committee and, we hope, a giant step in helping Buffalo to reconnect to its rich maritime history – and to its very soul as a port city and the Queen City of the Great Lakes.”
The ships graced the Buffalo harbor throughout the extended weekend, until moments ago, when they began their official departure. The ships setting sail this morning are:
- Appledore IV, from Erie Basin Marina
- Appledore V, from Erie Basin Marina
- HMCS Oriole, from Erie Basin Marina
- Lawrence II, from Erie Basin Marina
- Bluenose II, from Erie St. Dock
- Empire Sandy, from Erie St. Dock
- Denis Sullivan, from Canalside
And finally, if you still haven’t had your fix of visiting masted maritime marvels, you can still catch the Santa Maria at the Erie Basin Marina until it departs on Sunday, July 14 (visitors are invited to board and a fee will be charged by the Santa Maria.)
According to festival organizers, Buffalo’s incredible reception of the Tall Ships has essentially secured the city’s as a festival destination in years to come. That means that we can expect to see the hailed event return in three year’s time. That should give the organizers plenty of time to work out any of the kinks (inaugural years can be challenging per logistics), while the City does its best to create an even richer waterfront experience for visitors.