Summer Festa @ Flying Bison

It might not be a triathlon, but lululemon Buffalo and Flying Bison Brewing Company are hosting an event that encompasses many of the same moving parts. On Saturday July 20, you are invited to partake in an event that features yoga, running, cycling. live music, a barbecue, and even coffee and donuts. Yes, this event has got it all. 

Summer Festa Event kicks off with a morning yoga session by lululemon. From there, it’s time to fuel up with coffee and a donut (or two). Then there’s an urban bike ride, followed by a run. Throw in some live music, and a lululemon Pop Up shop, and you’ve got a recipe for a great day. 

Here’s the schedule:

  • Yoga | 8:30am-9:30am (all levels, 1 hour)
  • Paula’s Donuts and Spot Coffee | 9:00am
  • Urban Run | 10:15am
  • Urban Bike | 10:45am
  • Music | 11:00am to 1:00pm
  • Lululemon Pop Up Shop | 11:00am-1:00pm
  • Complimentary BBQ | Noon
  • Flying Bison beers during the event

Summer Festa

Saturday July 20, 2019

8:00am to 2:00pm

Flying Bison Brewing Company | 840 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210

