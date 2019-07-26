Second Pierce Arrow Project up for Review

While work continues on conversion of the Pierce Arrow complex’s administrative building to mostly residential use (see below), residential conversion of a second portion of the complex is teeing up to begin. Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Barry Fichman are seeking Planning Board approval for the project that will see 72 apartments in 174,240 sq.ft. of space at the northeast corner of the Pierce complex.
From the project application:
The project is an historic preservation initiative that will reconstruct the turn-of-the-century former daylit factory building (designated as Building “D”) into 72 new market rate apartments. Historic Preservation Tax Credits will be utilized by the developers to offset project financing costs. Accordingly, the Secretary of the Interiors’ Standards for Rehabilitation will be followed in design of the reconstruction, focusing primarily on restoration of the building’s concrete structural frame, including re-establishing all original window openings. New aluminum window systems replicating the original steel sash industrial windows will be fabricated and installed to provide daylight into the new apartments. Site work includes repair and reconstruction of vehicular driveway leading back to the parking lot north of the building; the parking lot will also be reconstructed and striped to provide 120 parking stalls for use by the apartment tenants. The large open asphalt-paved site area to the south of the building will be turned into a landscaped yard for the tenants’ use, with a service drive and visitor parking provided along the west edge of the new yard space.
Carmina Wood Morris is architect and EDR Companies is handling the landscape plan.