SaveTheDiveBar | 7 Historic Dive Bars Across the Country

Who doesn’t love a good dive bar? The problem is, dive bars are disappearing left and right. A lot of the old neighborhood hangouts from my younger years have either been demolished, shuttered, or transformed into swank establishments.
This morning, a reader passed along an email saying that the National Trust for Historic Preservation was running with a new initiative that draws attention to the plight of the old dive bars, one of which featured a Buffalo hot spot. While we still have a few dive bars holding out, there is one in particular that always seems to draw national attention – The Old Pink. Known for its impeccable music standards, its backbar grilling (bologna and steak sandwiches), and the characters that inhabit the late night watering hole, there is no other place like it in the city, and possibly the world. That’s because every dive bar of this nature has its own rules of the road, which give them a genuineness that is virtually impossible to imitate.
It’s time to raise a glass to The Old Pink, for hanging strong over the years, and for helping to make Allentown a quirky bohemian district, driven by art, music, cheep beers, pool, and food that is in a category of its own.
Click here to visit the call to action.
The Old Pink | 223 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY 14201