2019 Rosie the Riveter 5k Run & 1 Mile Walk

For the second year in a row, Eras Gone By: Unisex PIN UP Salon will be organizing a Rosie the Riveter 5k Run & 1 Mile Walk, with the goal of breaking the Guinness Book World Record on that day. According to organizers, last year’s attempt to set the record, because they did not have a certified drone operator, the unsuccessful effort only prompted the participants to request that another attempt be made. And that’s exactly what’s going to take place Saturday, July 13 at Templeton Landing, which is where the race starts and ends.
Rosie the Riveter is a cultural icon of the United States. Representing the American women who worked in factories during WW2.
Not only is the race going to be a lot of fun, hopefully securing the Guinness Record, it’s also for a good cause – proceeds from the event benefit WNY Veterans Housing Coalition.
So if you see a bunch of guys and gals, of all ages, dressed up like Rosie the Riveter this Saturday, you’re probably witnessing race participants. Then again, dressing up like “Rosie” is, and always will be, popular with hip gals, which is a mighty fine solute to all of the women factory workers during WWII.
Event participants will get a “Rosie” shirt and bandana, included in the registration packet. See event on Facebook. Race starts at 9am – there is a $30 walk up registration.
Photo courtesy Eras Gone By: Unisex PIN UP Salon