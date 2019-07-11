Resurgence Brewing Co. celebrates Grand Opening in the Old First Ward

Resurgence Brewing Co. is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony today, followed by the kick off of their grand opening weekend. From 1:30pm today (Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – ends at 3pm) through Saturday, the brewery will feature:
- The opening of the 2nd floor
- Live music
- Specialty releases
- Specials
This is your chance to come face to face with the 30,000 square foot Chicago Street facility (learn more) and all of its craft brew glory. The highly anticipated three day celebration marks another game changer for the Old First Ward, which has been experiencing some exciting developments as of late.
“We are tremendously excited to show off what we have been working on here for several years,” said Jeff Ware, President of Resurgence (RBC). The project has taken about 3 years from concept to completion. It features a rehab of the former EB Holmes Machinery Company Pattern Building for the tap room/ banquet center and a 20,000 square feet addition for the production brewing facility. The new facility offers a full bar and kitchen menu. We listened to our customers – they asked for more food options and larger banquet/event space, so that’s what we built. I think it came out great.”
The Chicago Street brewery tap room will be open Tuesday through Sunday. The original Niagara Street brewery and Beer garden will remain open to the public normal hours and will feature the new experimental beers RBC is working on.
See below for details on this weekend’s events. For more information – Resurgencebrewing.com
Thursday July 11th
Open to the public at 3pm
Featuring Beer Slushies
Live Music:
The Burkharts 7-8pm
Mayday Buffalo 8:30-10:30pm
Friday July 12th
Beer Slushies
Live music:
Earth Rider
The FredtownStompers
Saturday July 13th
Yoga Class with Central Rock Gym 11am-12pm
Chalk Art contest – $25 gift certificate for winner from 1-3pm
Live Music: Chris Borgatti 1-3pm
4 Can Releases!
Beer Slushies
Specialty Food Menu
DJ starting at 8pm
New Beers available
Tropical Wit: Thursday
R&D IPA NEIPA: Thursday
Key Lime Pie Sour: Friday
Raspberry Lemonade Sour: Friday
DDH Citmo: Saturday
Conehead IPA on Draft
Can Releases on Saturday
R&D NEIPA
Loganberry
Head in the Clouds
DDH Citmo