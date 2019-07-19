Pucho’s Grease Pole Festival kicks off today, and continues on throughout the weekend. This celebration of Puerto Rican culture is unlike any other festival you have been to in Buffalo. Not only is the ethnic food and the music spectacular, there’s an element of this festival that is remarkable and unforgettable – the grease pole element is worth a visit to the festival alone. This is where teams of men scale a greased telephone pole, climbing over each other to reach the prizes at the top – a feat that is virtually impossible yet one dedicated team always manages to pull it off each year.
Oh, and the dancing… this is a festival where just about everyone spends some time twisting and twirling to the sounds of live music, delivered by the likes of 5 Con Swing, Arnaldo “El Mas Querido”, La Krema, Viti Ruiz, Johnny Rivera, NG2, Anthony Colon, DJ Mico, DJ C Perfect, and DJ V3RDGO.
The Grease Pole Festival is Buffalo’s longest-running ethnic festival.
All of the action takes place at the Olivencia Community Center – 261 Swan Street, near Larkinville. The festival is considered “a celebration of community and culture, with activities for the entire family!”
Pucho’s Grease Pole Festival 2019 | Celebrating 50 Years
Photos by Glenn Murray