Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Pucho’s Grease Pole Festival 2019 | Celebrating 50 Years

0 Comments

Pucho’s Grease Pole Festival kicks off today, and continues on throughout the weekend. This celebration of Puerto Rican culture is unlike any other festival you have been to in Buffalo. Not only is the ethnic food and the music spectacular, there’s an element of this festival that is remarkable and unforgettable – the grease pole element is worth a visit to the festival alone. This is where teams of men scale a greased telephone pole, climbing over each other to reach the prizes at the top – a feat that is virtually impossible yet one dedicated team always manages to pull it off each year.

Oh, and the dancing… this is a festival where just about everyone spends some time twisting and twirling to the sounds of live music, delivered by the likes of 5 Con Swing, Arnaldo “El Mas Querido”, La Krema, Viti Ruiz, Johnny Rivera, NG2, Anthony Colon, DJ Mico, DJ C Perfect, and DJ V3RDGO.

The Grease Pole Festival is Buffalo’s longest-running ethnic festival.

All of the action takes place at the Olivencia Community Center – 261 Swan Street, near Larkinville. The festival is considered “a celebration of community and culture, with activities for the entire family!”

Pucho’s Grease Pole Festival 2019 | Celebrating 50 Years

Photos by Glenn Murray

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments