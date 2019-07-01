Project Visually Underway – Fourth Phase of downtown Buffalo’s Cars Sharing Main Street

Work is visually underway on the fourth phase of downtown Buffalo’s Cars Sharing Main Street project. The $22.5 million project encompasses lower Main Street, between Exchange and Scott Streets. City officials say that the construction work at the lower end of Main Street will help to give another injection of life to Canalside, as well as the rest of Main Street. While this project will not see the completion of the Cars Sharing Main Street Project, it will bring the entire project one step closer towards wrapping up. This leg of the project is subject to completion through the 2019 and 2020 construction seasons.
Mayor Brown touts the completed work from the 500 block through the 700 blocks of Main Street as a significant win for the city, by pointing to a number of new businesses and restaurants that have opened, with more on the way (updates coming soon).
The $2.8 million 700 block was completed in 2009 and included a two-way conversion of Main Street and bicycle lanes. Construction on the 600 block of Main Street began in late 2012, with a total project cost of $8 million, and was completed in January 2014. 500 block construction began in the fall of 2013 for a total project cost of about $21 million. It was completed on December 2015.
In previous press announcements, officials had this to say about the work that is now commencing on the latest phase of the project:
“This represents the latest phase in a nearly $43 million federal investment on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo,” said Congressman Higgins. “With the return of cars on portions of Main Street already completed in some areas we’ve seen the return of economic activity in once desolate blocks, including new businesses and residential living opportunities along Buffalo’s Main Street spine rom the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to Canalside.”
“As the state has made unprecedented investments throughout Buffalo and Western New York, returning vehicular traffic to downtown Main Street has been an important complement to our work to revitalize the City,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “With this latest extension along lower Main Street, we will be able to better connect residents and tourists to the growing number of attractions at Canalside and the Outer Harbor. The turnaround of Buffalo has truly been remarkable, and this project will help to keep up the momentum and transformation of Western New York.”
“The Buffalo Place Board of Directors is delighted to see the Cars Sharing Main Street project continue its transformative work in Downtown Buffalo,” said Buffalo Place Chairman and Senior Vice President for M&T Bank, Keith Belanger. “This pedestrian street template has transformed the north end of Downtown Buffalo’s Main Street, as evidenced by the private investment it has spawned in entertainment, dining, and living options, while simultaneously making the impacted area a better place to work. We are pleased to see the project continue in the burgeoning lower Main Street section of Downtown and look forward to the time when we complete all of Main Street, as this is a project that is a difference maker.”