Post-Demo, Owners Selling Vacant Sites

Two development-ready residential sites are for sale each with a $349,000+ asking price. Both 130 Depew Avenue and 295 Linwood received demolition permits to allow for new construction on the parcel: a single-family residence on Depew and a multi-family structure on Linwood.
Frank and Leah Ewing demolished a circa-1920, 2,581 sq.ft. residence at 130 Depew late last year after purchasing the property in August 2018 for $365,000. They worked with Jurek Builders to design a 4,000 sq.ft. new build for the site. The vacant parcel was listed for sale with a $349,900 asking price and shows as “pending” on Trulia. From the listing from Gourney Becker and Bourne’s John Heffron:
Looking to build in the city? Well here’s your chance. Perfect Central Park lot already cleared and ready to build your dream home. Lot size is 71 x 174 and could handle a 5000 sq ft house, 3 car garage, in ground pool and nice sized yard.
295 Linwood was demolished by Jesse Hawker to construct a five-unit, three-story building with garage parking in the rear. That parcel is now listed for sale at $399,900. From the listing from 716 Realty Group’s Joe Sorrentino Jr:
Vacant lot available on Historic Linwood Avenue. This is the rarest of opportunities to own a development ready site on one of buffalo’s most prestigious streets. This property is located in a designated Opportunity Zone and is eligible for significant tax benefits. Lot is zoned N-2R.