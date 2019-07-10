Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Post-Demo, Owners Selling Vacant Sites

0 Comments

Two development-ready residential sites are for sale each with a $349,000+ asking price. Both 130 Depew Avenue and 295 Linwood received demolition permits to allow for new construction on the parcel: a single-family residence on Depew and a multi-family structure on Linwood.

Frank and Leah Ewing demolished a circa-1920, 2,581 sq.ft. residence at 130 Depew late last year after purchasing the property in August 2018 for $365,000. They worked with Jurek Builders to design a 4,000 sq.ft. new build for the site. The vacant parcel was listed for sale with a $349,900 asking price and shows as “pending” on Trulia. From the listing from Gourney Becker and Bourne’s John Heffron:

Looking to build in the city? Well here’s your chance. Perfect Central Park lot already cleared and ready to build your dream home. Lot size is 71 x 174 and could handle a 5000 sq ft house, 3 car garage, in ground pool and nice sized yard.

295 Linwood was demolished by Jesse Hawker to construct a five-unit, three-story building with garage parking in the rear. That parcel is now listed for sale at $399,900. From the listing from 716 Realty Group’s Joe Sorrentino Jr:

Vacant lot available on Historic Linwood Avenue. This is the rarest of opportunities to own a development ready site on one of buffalo’s most prestigious streets. This property is located in a designated Opportunity Zone and is eligible for significant tax benefits. Lot is zoned N-2R.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments