Positive Approach Press settles in to 6500 square foot design and print shop on Niagara Street

Positive Approach (printing screen press shop) has picked up from Connecticut Street and relocated to Niagara Street, in order to accommodate its growing business. Owners Joe Piehler and Justin Howard have taken the business to an entirely different level… again.

A diamond in the rough

This time they have managed to secure a space that is quite large at 6500 square feet – with room to grow. In the process they are creating a wondrous destination that will one day include a café element.

Piehler and Howard couldn’t have picked a better time to move onto Niagara Street, which is currently experiencing Phase 3 of Niagara Street Now. Not to mention a plethora of new businesses opening, and even a new AK mural underway.

Piehler, who is a graphic designer and screen printer, told me that they outgrew their Connecticut Street operation, and in order to take on a growing list of clients, they needed a significant and free flowing space of this nature.

Pielher and Howard found hints within the building space that this was once a printing press company in the past

The Niagara Street location is pretty badass. From the pingpong table at the Fargo Avenue entranceway, to the beautiful old barn doors along Albany Street, there are a ton of unusual elements that will bolster the design productivity. After all, who doesn’t want to work in an inspirational setting along these lines?

It’s hard to tell from the street exactly what’s going on, because the unusual building sits between two different streets, and Marco’s Restaurant is situated in the middle (at the Niagara Street corner), lending a sort of optical illusion to the layout. No one would ever have guessed that the building is as large as it is. But once again, that’s part of the appeal.

Since 2008, Positive Approach has been working with some of the coolest businesses in the area, including Community Beer Works and EcoTeeCo. This team sticks by their work, and they now have the facilities to handle even bigger jobs.

Piehler prints up “The Whale” for CBW

After ten+ years in business, the growing P/A team is now set to take on an equally growing Buffalo.

Positive Approach | 631 Fargo Avenue | Buffalo NY 14213 | Contact

SHOP HOURS: MONDAY – FRIDAY | 8A – 4P

Piehler says that this facade will soon be outfitted with vintage signs

 

