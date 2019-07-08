Polish Summit Happening in Buffalo Next Week

Previously posted on BRO, Buffalo will be hosting July’s 60 Million Congress Global Polonia Summit during Buffalo Polonia Weekend July 18th – 21st.
As promised, below you will find an update on scheduled events, though the schedule is subject to change. Guests to include Senator Anna Maria Anders, Secretary of State; Rafal Miczarski, CEO of LOT Airlines; Pawel Pudlowski, Member of Parliament; among other dignitaries from Poland.
More information, registration details, and up-to-date logistics can be found here. Tickets to events can be purchased here.
Thursday, July 18th:
6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
VIP Reception on U.S.S. Little Rock -cost $50 per person
3 hour open bar and food
Friday, July 19th:
60 Million Congress – Global Polonia Summit at Roswell Park
9:00 a.m. – Registration cost $25 per person $15 for students
List of full schedule and tentative panel sessions on www.60mln.pl
5:00 p.m. – Polish Happy Hour Buffalo Kickoff for 41st Annual Polish American Festival at Cheektowaga Town Park on Harlem Road
6:00 p.m. – Buffalo Bisons Championship Suite at Sahlen Field (VIP Package only)
Secretary of State of the Republic of Poland and CEO of Polish LOT throwing out 1st pitch
9:00 p.m. – Niagara Falls will be illuminated white and red and then change every 5 minutes to red, white, and blue in honor of Poland and the United States to commemorate their 100th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations
Phillips Lytle building, Peace Bridge, One Seneca Tower, Roswell Park, all will be illuminated white and red or red, white, and blue as well.
Saturday, July 20th:
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Waterbikes at Canalside for VIP guests along with other various activities including tours of USS Little Rock and tours of Buffalo area
6:00 p.m. – 100th Anniversary of Poland and United States Diplomatic Relations Gala at The Mansion on Delaware $100 per person
Sunday, July 21st:
10:00 a.m. – Buffalo Polonia Weekend/General Pulaski Parade mass at St. Stanislaus
12:45 p.m. – Pre-parade ceremony
1:30 p.m. – 81st Annual General Pulaski Parade
3:30 p.m. – Polonez dancers from Hamilton Canada
4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Junior US Disco Polo recording artist