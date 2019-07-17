Photography, Paint & Fashion @ Atlas Concept Store

On Friday, July 19, from 5 PM to 9 PM, Atlas Concept Store will be hosting a “farewell” event that will host a dazzling pop-up featuring acclaimed Buffalo artist/artisan, Muhammad Z Zaman. Store owner Lætitia Desroches has teamed together with Zaman to create a series of limited edition leather clutches, which will be available at the event. Zaman hand painted the leather with his signature style of Arabic Calligraphy, upon which time Desroches took the painted leatherwork and created the prized clutches. This collaborative effort has resulted in a very unique, super limited edition (6 altogether – all signed and numbered) utilitarian works of art.
Atlas Concept Store’s will include a meet and greet with Zaman, who has just won the 2019 Artist of the Year SPARK award. This will be the final show, before Atlas winds down its business on Amherst Street.
“Atlas will be closing its doors at the end of the month due to a higher demand for online business. I’d like to go out with a bang and host a cool little event showcasing two artists and say farewell to the people who have supported me these past two years. I am also showcasing photography from Roberta Anderson, who is reclaiming her time after an accident, which took almost four years to recover from. Her show is called Degi Hari, which she describes as: Buffalo through my eyes. It’s really freeing to use something so basic – a tiny, fixed lens, expressionistic digital camera called Digital Harinezumi. I adore the lo-fi surprises… it transforms boring reality to color-saturated, dreamy photos or super bold, hard monochrome imagery. She is a wonderful woman who enjoys riding her various collection of cool bicycles around Buffalo.”
This event will take place on Friday July 19th starting at 5pm at Atlas Concept Store – 464 Amherst Street. There will be snacks and various refreshments as well as a storewide sale: 34% all of my items.