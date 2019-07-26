Patrick’s Rooftop @ 500 Pearl opened earlier this month. This is really the second significant full scale rooftop lounge, party patio to open up in downtown Buffalo, the first being VUE Rooftop Lounge at The Curtiss Hotel. It’s hard to believe that we have essentially gone so long without having places like this, especially when so many people love this sort of sky-high locale.

To start, Patrick’s Rooftop @ 500 Pearl is pretty swank. It’s both indoors and outdoors, so if the weather turns, the bar becomes a protected enclosure. But when the glass walls are open, showcasing the wrap-around deck, it’s pretty special. The views out over the city are also pretty special – stunning actually. It’s such a rarity to be able to relax with friends, grab some drinks, and look out over the city’s vistas.

Along with the spectacular views, Patrick’s Rooftop also features fire pits, an awesome sound system, lounge seating, an expansive bar, and eye-catching lighting. There are still some elements that need to be finished up, but for the most part the venue appears to be operating on all cylinders.

A visit to Patrick’s Rooftop @ 500 Pearl last evening proved to be very fruitful. My buddy and I thoroughly enjoyed all of the various elements, from the DJ to the easy breezy free ramp parking – we parked, hopped into an elevator, and before we knew it we were partying in style while watching the sun go down.

While there is no food currently available at Patrick’s Rooftop, they will be rolling out a menu in the near future. There will also be a way to make rooftop reservations with a phone app. And if the rooftop bar gets too busy, there are other venues in the building including Re:Mix Lounge & W XYZ Bar, and Fresh Catch Poke (coming soon).

Patrick’s Rooftop is another action packed reason to head to Downtown Buffalo when considering a night on the town. The venue is open seven days a week, starting in the later afternoon – 4pm weekdays, and 3pm on Fridays. On weekends it opens at noon, which is fun to know. The bar closes at midnight on weekdays, and is open until 2am on Friday and Saturday.