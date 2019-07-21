Due to last year’s overwhelming success, the Paint vs Paint event – a weekend festival dedicated to street art and paintball – is back, and more explosive than ever. This is an event that has to be seen to be believed. First off, there’s an outdoor professional paintball facility that has sprung up at a former industrial site, right next to the Central Terminal. Paintball teams from all over the region battle it out on the field to claim top prize. These players are some of the best around – watching the action is fascinating. Then, add to that the walls and walls of street art, painted by street artists from all over the East Coast, and you’ve got a super cool event that is fun for all ages… and something that is completely different!
“This year we’re upping the game with over 40 street artists from up and down the East Coast, along with a break dancing competition (Verve Dance Studio), food trucks, DJ’s, and last but by no means least, paintball!” – The Paint vs Paint Crew
This is one of those events that so many of us have been waiting for, because there’s so much to see when it comes to the artfulness of paint. Whether we’re talking about a sniper lining an opponent in his or her sights, or a master street artist going to town on a mega surface, there’s a ton of talent to behold.
Check out the 2018 event to see what it’s all about!
Paint vs Paint II
Saturday, Jul 27 | 10am to 8pm
Sunday, Jul 28 | 10am to 5 pm
Hosted by Normel Paintball and Buffalo Rising