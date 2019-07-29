New Look: Lofts @ 1020

The developer proposing a new building at 1020-1028 Elmwood Avenue has refined the plan after getting neighborhood feedback. Whitesand Family LP is proposing a four-story, mixed-use building for three properties north of the former JP Bullfeathers restaurant.

Plans call for 3,270 square feet of retail space spread across three storefronts, covered parking for 23 cars, and up to 27 upper floor apartments. Three residential buildings on the project site would be demolished. The properties were part of Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s proposed Arbor + Reverie development which faced strong neighborhood push-back.

Michael Anderson’s Abstract Architecture has made adjustments to the building design since earlier this year including:

The front elevation having the appearance of two buildings. Several commenters called the original design “too massive.” Brick will be used on the left side and terra-cotta on the right to add material contrast for separation. The right side design is set back from the sidewalk to allow automobiles exiting the garage to see oncoming pedestrians and traffic on Elmwood. There will be some glass in the retail space on the North elevation to aid in this process. The fourth floor at the rear elevation is setback to improve the building’s appearance for the Ashland Avenue neighbors. Larger windows were also incorporated into the plan and several patios. This will improve the residents’ exposure to light and will make the overall design more appealing.

Whitesand has met with area residents six times and is holding a seventh meeting on Wednesday.

The colors shown in the elevations are not the final product. Samples of brick, terra-cotta and siding will be available at the meeting to help select the final finishes. One of the purposes of this outreach meeting is to gather input regarding the type of retail the neighborhood would prefer. Suggestions to date include a flower shop and a NY-style deli.

Feedback and suggestions may be sent to 1020Elmwood@gmail.com