NCRRG Comedy Night

In this crazy, crazy world, when we are running around dealing with local and global issues that can be serious and even frightening, it’s important to take time out of our busy schedules to laugh. For some people, laughing comes easy. For others, they need to be inspired to laugh. No matter what your giggle factor is, we’ve got a laugh riot for you – on Saturday, August 3, thanks to a mash-up between Qween City, Milkie’s on Elmwood, comedian Shannon Dawn, and Nickel City Renegade Roller Derby.

“We’re back together for another night of laughs. Last year we had a packed house and expect this show to be even more amazing. Join Buffalo’s bad girls of roller derby for a hilarious stand-up comedy show and an epic spread of raffle baskets! See Hardwood, THE musical comedy duo from Rochester, plus some amazing opening acts: Ilhan Ali, Brian Netzel, and Bennett Solowski. Hosted by comedian and retired rollergirl Shannon Dawn!”

Saturday, August 3, 2019

7 PM – 10 PM

Milkie’s on Elmwood | 522 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

$10/advance / $12 door

See Facebook event

