Mural Watch: Logan Hicks – Walking Back Time

Acclaimed stencil artist Logan Hicks (American born, 1971) has completed his latest work in downtown Buffalo at 5 East Huron Street (formerly Oshun). I stopped by to check out Hicks as he was underway with the mural project – that was about ten days ago.
It was fascinating to see how the artist wove this piece together, using such delicate stencils. After layering and layering the layers of paint, applied using the stencils, the result is not only intricate, it’s deep. Between the painstaking design, the layering, and the colors, the public work of art is now displayed in its full glory. The mural is titled Walking Back Time.
One of the most intriguing aspects of this work is that up close it’s not as keenly defined, but as you step back it really comes into focus… and comes to life!
Support for this mural has been provided by Hyatt’s Graphic Supply Company. The Public Art Initiative was established and is supported by leadership funding from the County of Erie and the City of Buffalo.
Lead image: Logan Hicks’s ‘Walking Back Time’, 2019, on the Washington Street facade of 5 East Huron Street in Buffalo.