Mural Alerts: AK’s Latest Crosstown Trifecta

The Albright-Knox has announced that there are a trio of new public works of art underway in the city, covering east to west, and downtown. Vision Niagara has been following Nicole Cherry, whose work will grace 1330 Niagara Street.
“We were delighted to announce at our June Vision Niagara meeting that a new mural will enhance our Niagara Street Corridor. Artist Nicole Cherry designed this bicycle themed image for the south side of 1330 Niagara Street. And it fits so well because the next tenant will be Campus WheelWorks, when renovations are complete. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has teamed up with the artist and owner, Buffalo Spokes LLC, as part of their public art initiative. The surface was just primed – the artwork should be completed by the end of July. We at Vision Niagara have a goal to turn the adjacent lot into a park. What a perfect backdrop this will be! Hearty thanks to Nicole Cherry, AKAG and Buffalo Spokes!” – Vision Niagara
Cherry joins artist Augustina Droze, whose work is underway at 2301 Main Street (lead image), directly across from the former Parkside Candy. This is a section of Main Street that will benefit greatly from the addition of a mural. Droze is the same artist who painted the magnificent Legacy Mural for the Olmsted Parks – a work of art that spans 365 feet. Albright-Knox has posted the projection image of the work on its Instagram – the projection allows the muralist to sketch out the lines of the mural on a large wall surface.
And finally, 5 East Huron Street (formerly Oshun) will be the recipient of a mural by renowned artist Logan Hicks, who has been heavily involved with the street art scene for years. His works are poignant, explosive, and somewhat surreal. Considered one of the premier stencil-based muralists in the world, Hicks’ imagery has the ability to stop a passerby in his or her tracks, due to the involvement and the complexity of the stenciling, which tends to be layer upon layer – to achieve an almost lifelike appearance.
“The artist’s stencil images come primarily from his own photography, and the project in Buffalo is informed by a recent trip to the area.” – The AK