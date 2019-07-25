Mural Alert: Kobra Creation is a Big Win for Buffalo’s Public Art Portfolio

Over the last few days, I’ve been stopping over to Hertel Avenue to check on the progress of the Eduardo Kobra mural, which got underway about a week ago. This ultra impressive mural is a real showstopper in North Buffalo, where it is attracting numerous visitors from far and wide. Each time that I stopped by to check on the work, gawkers could be seen milling about “ooohing” and “aaahing” the incredible street art, which is truly larger than life.
This latest Buffalo mural has got to be the most impressive to date. It might not be the biggest, but the impact is tremendous. Not only is the subject matter of great interest – Mark Twain’s relationship with John Lewis – Kobra’s signature kaleidoscopic color scheme is downright mesmerizing.
“This mural came out amazing,” said Delaware District Councilmember Joel Feroleto. “The residents of Buffalo, and visitors, will enjoy this for years to come. It’s a great addition to the Hertel Walls, most of which are created by local artists. It’s important to have representation from such an internationally recognized artist like Kobra. As for the subject matter, not many people are aware of the relationship between Twain and Lewis – it was Lewis who rescued Ida Langdon, Mark Twain’s sister-in-law, and her daughter Julia, from the hands of death. The two were in a horse and buggy, heading for a steep cliff, when Lewis stepped in and prevented a tragedy from occurring. From that day on, Twain and Lewis were bonded together, hence their appearance in the mural.”
For years, Buffalo suffered a drought when it came to street art, which was looked down upon. How times have changed. Today these street artists and muralists are celebrated, as are their contributions to the local public art landscape.
