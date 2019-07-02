M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Collaborate

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on July 5, from 10am to 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 10 am – 12 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Family Fun Tour

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 11 am – 11:45 am

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This family-oriented tour of works in and around the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.

Space is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Collage

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 1 pm – 3 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for our Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This month’s class will focus on collage.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Public Tour

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month as part of M&T FIRST FRIDAYS @ THE GALLERY.

ArtCart—We the People: New Art from the Collection

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 4 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Come and explore the AK’s mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in We the People: New Art from the Collection. Whether creating paintings or videos, sculptures or photographs, the artists in this exhibition are interested in how we define our identities, form our communities, and confront the various forces that shape our lives.

“What’s Your Vision?” Tour

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent encourages participants to “read” four works of art from their own perspectives.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 5 pm – 7 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Tarot by Onyx

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 5 pm – 9:30 pm

$5 / FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join Onyx and her apprentice from Strange Brew for a tarot reading in the galleries. Limited timed tickets available. On-site registration only. Please sign up at the Admissions Desk.

Jazz and Happy Hour

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

AK Café

Enjoy drink specials and live jazz music by Walter Kemp 3oh! in the artful setting of AK Café.

Gallery Talk—We the People: New Art from the Collection

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 6 pm – 6:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join School and Docent Programs Coordinator Lindsay Kranz for a discussion of the special exhibition We the People: New Art from the Collection. Whether creating paintings or videos, sculptures or photographs, the artists in this exhibition are interested in how we define our identities, form our communities, and confront the various forces that shape our lives. The featured works are all new additions to the museum’s collection and most have never before been on view at the Albright-Knox.

Gallery Talk—We the People: New Art from the Collection

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 7 pm – 7:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join Assistant Curator Tina Rivers Ryan for a discussion of the special exhibition We the People: New Art from the Collection. Whether creating paintings or videos, sculptures or photographs, the artists in this exhibition are interested in how we define our identities, form our communities, and confront the various forces that shape our lives. The featured works are all new additions to the museum’s collection and most have never before been on view at the Albright-Knox.

Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 7:30 pm

FREE

Auditorium

Join the AK for a free performance by the Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra, a diverse 16-piece ensemble composed of members from many other area bands, including One World Tribe, Outer Circle Orchestra, The Rockaz, 12/8 Path Band, Folkfaces, and many more. BAO is revitalizing Afrobeat music in Western New York and beyond. Afrobeat, with its heavy rhythm, trance-like groove, powerful melodies, and cutting lyrics is so moving that even a statue should be dancing by the end of the concert!

Studio Art Class for Adults: Collage

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the AK’s Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This month’s class will focus on collage.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

The Art of Food and Drink: The Plating Society

Friday, July 5, 2019 ● 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$10 general admission

$5 for Members

Sculpture Garden

Join the AK for this unique pairing with Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society, who will present a series of expressive small bites inspired by masterworks from our collection.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk. Please note that we are not able to offer refunds for cancellations.

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

