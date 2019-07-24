Millrace Commons Construction Could Start This Year

The first significant ground-up project in the Larkin District is heading to the Planning Board for review on Monday. Larkin Development Group is seeking approvals to construct Millrace Commons, a mixed-use complex to be built on a vacant two-acre site at Seneca and Hydraulic streets.
From the application:
The project is a new 140,000 square foot, 5 story, “L’ Shape brick structure fronting Seneca Street and the former Hydraulic Street. The proposed use is a mix of 1st floor interactive commercial storefronts along Seneca Street, 70 market rate apartment units, and a wing of Class A Office spaces. The 2.02 Acre site will be fully developed with a new courtyard area, in ground swimming pool, tenant recreation areas, fire pits, dog runs, a tenant gardening area, on-site parking, bio-retention to meet storm water requirements, and landscaping throughout.
Since 2002, Larkin Development Group (LDG) has been transforming The Larkin District back to its roots as a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood, home to offices, residential, restaurants, parks, breweries, distilleries, recreational amenities and other public gathering spaces.
The overarching goal has been to bring new life to the neighborhood that includes opportunities for people to “live, work and play” in Larkinville. In addition to the significant restoration of buildings, LDG has removed blight, remediated brownfields, added green space, and restored the streetscape including sidewalks, plantings, curbing, paving and lighting along Seneca and other neighboring streets.
Besides Planning Board approval, the project needs two variances: to lower the height of the residential building wing along Seneca Street and setback requirements for a roof deck.
Larkin Development Group is teaming up with Schneider Development and Schneider Architectural Services on the design and construction management of the project. Pending approvals, construction is expected to start before the end of the year.