Live @ A Loft, featuring Michael DiSanto, Geno McManus, and Violena Music

When Aloft Buffalo Downtown initially opened its doors, it was announced that a live music series was in the works. Now that promise has come to fruition, with the advancement of W XYZ Bar’s Live @ A Loft concert series. The plan is to feature live music weekly, in a swank atmosphere that includes a fantastic bar, café seating, and a chill lounge dynamic. The global music program kicks off on July 10, featuring the sounds of Buffalo’s very own Michael DiSanto.
July 10
Marvel at Michael DiSanto’s guitar style that is truly unique and diverse. The focal point of his music is soulful and truthful creating a style that is genuine and original. He combines elements of R&B, Gospel, Reggae, Blues, Neo-Soul, and Jazz into his performances making his style easily loved by many. Stop in at the W XYZ bar and lounge on July 10th and enjoy Michal DiSanto’s honest approach to music.
Feel the energetic vibe that Geno McManus has been making his whole life. Listen to the passion that he pours into every song while enjoying a few cocktails.
With an array of genres such as, Rock Pop, Rock Soul, Rock Blues, Rock Funk, Rock and Roll, Rock Acoustic, and many more every music enthusiast is sure to find something they love on July 24 at the W XYZ bar and lounge.
Violena is a unique and remarkable musical ensemble that has the capability to produce many different moods with their various combinations making it entertaining and enjoyable for everyone.
The ensemble is made up of Buffalo’s very own electric violinist Lena, drummer, vocalist, and guitarist Steven, and saxophonist Derek. Make sure to join the marvelous vibe that this sensational ensemble is sure to make at the W XYZ bar and lounge on August 7th.
Music fans who RSVP to ckrumm@ellicottdevelopment.com will receive a complimentary first free drink!
Aloft Buffalo Downtown | W XYZ Bar | Mix Lounge | 500 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York 14202 | (716) 849-7280 | Website