Let There be (More) Light

Bill Breezer is planning improvements to two of his upper Niagara Street properties. Breezer is working with Lazarus Industries to restore windows on the Niagara Street and south elevations of 1240-1260 Niagara and all of the windows on the Niagara Street and Auburn Avenue elevations of 1270 Niagara Street along with select windows on the Mason Street elevation. The two buildings are connected and are best known as being home to Resurgence Brewing Co.’s original location.
The proposed scope of work from the application to the Preservation Board:
- Remove existing aluminum store front windows and discard
- Remove existing brick infill around existing window openings restoring openings to original size
- Provide and install new concrete window sills to match existing sills on the building
- Provide and install new bronze anodized storefront windows with 2” site line frames, with 1” insulated glass with bronze grids inside the glass.
The Preservation Board will review the proposed changes at its Thursday meeting.