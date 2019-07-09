Kick Off Time – Summer Sundays & Market at Hotel Henry

The initial kick-off of Summer Sundays & Market at Hotel Henry is set to get underway. Starting on Sunday, July 14th, and then continuing on Sunday, July 28th, Sunday, August 11th, and Sunday, August 25th, visitors to the historic grounds will find a plethora of market vendors and outdoor activities to keep them occupied. Each of the designated Sundays will feature such things as a curated collection of local vendors, music, lawn games, and outdoor fitness, including yoga. The events are free and open to the public.
Coming up on Sunday, July 14, the summer kick-off will spotlight Summer Sundays | Yoga with Yogis in Service.
And, following is an example of some of the vendors that you can expect to find at the Sunday market:
Sitka Salmon, Biscotti for Everybotti, Inc., Eco Tee Co, Buffalo Made Co., Good Company, StudioHue DIY Parties, Red Siren, Notch and Fletch, LaCott Fine Art, White Crab Soap Co., Jillianicole Designs, Poppiejanes, JMan Photography, Nani~Wan Luxe, LLC, Traveling Growler, The Cheeky Wolf Company, Over the Buffalo Moon, Sarah Kieffer Designs, M&M Pickles, Inc., Nickel City Designs, Big Gurl Stuff, Ms. Lola’s Bazaar, Erika’s Bead Creative, Inc, Kae & Cami, Niland Candle Co., Tom Burns Photography, John Waller Photography, Pastry by Camille, Ten Thousand Villages Buffalo, Letterwood Company, Barbara Grace LLC, Blue Eyed Baker, East Hill Creamery, Windy Acres Horticulture, Donna’s Pepper Jelly & Jams, Hempstead Kitchen, Moon Lady Arts and Crafts, Celestial Creations, Mary Kay Inc, and Empire State Wood Working
From Roma pizzas by 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry to cookies at the Coffeehouse & Bakery Tent, there’s so much to look forward to at Summer Sundays & Market at Hotel Henry. But don’t just take it from us, this is your chance to check out this wondrous event in person. And don’t forget the brunch and the bar. There’s so much to look forward to, not to mention the historic grounds!
Hotel Henry | Select Sundays – 10:00 AM to 2:00 | Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Cir., Buffalo, New York 14213 | See Facebook for details
Photos courtesy Summer Sundays & Market at Hotel Henry