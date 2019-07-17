Jim Bush was a True Friend of Buffalo

Buffalo has lost a good friend. Photographer Jim Bush has passed away. Jim was a friend to anyone who ever ran an event in Buffalo… or who needed a photographic favor. The man was prolific, and a whiz with the camera. He was everywhere, yet nowhere. He would pop up when/where you least expected. He was constantly surprising people with his photographic skills.
Jim was about as good natured as an individual could be. He would do anything for anyone – I never saw him get upset, or jaded, or even put off. He was always up for a task, whether he was shooting professionally or for himself. From fashion to development to roller derby to performances to football games, he was always at the forefront of what was hip and cool in Buffalo. He himself always stayed cool under pressure. He was always humble, with a great kind smile.
Jim was a family man. He also considered all of Buffalo his family, I believe. He loved this city, helping to take care of it by shooting it in a charismatic light.
In recent years, Jim even dabbled with video work – he was so pleased when he passed along this segment to me. Jim was always experimenting with new concepts and ideas – he never allowed his work or his life to get stale.
It’s hard to believe that someone who was so engrained in Buffalo is no longer with us. I suppose that people who have had such a positive impact on their hometown, their beloved city, become one with that place. Jim Bush and Buffalo are one in the same. Wherever I look I will always see Jim, because when Jim looked at the city he loved though his camera lens, he saw all of us.
Jim Bush was a stand up guy – there will never be anyone like him again.
You will be missed, my friend.
Lead image courtesy @Chris Kalisiak / @CK Photographic Systems