Infringement Festival 2019

Art by Jonathan Wooley | IG: @littleforest_

Infringement Festival Buffalo gets underway this Thursday! This powerhouse festival has become a beloved affair for countless Buffalonians.

As a matter of fact, my wife and I had our first date at this festival – watching fire dancing in Days Park to be exact. So the Infringement Festival has special meaning to me… and it should for you too. Why? Because this is the type of event that acts as cultural glue for the community. From marching bands to theatrical performances, this festival has it all. It’s a festival to buck the main stream heavy hitters – this festival was born of true grassroots grit. It’s a festival for the masses… and the loners. It can be powerful one minute, and subdued the next. The festival that encompasses parking lots, bars, and pocket parks… there are no limits, and there are no boundaries.

Did you know that the Infringement Festival has two slogans?

1) Infringe everyday

2) If you do it, infringe it

If you think about those slogans, they really do sum up so much. When our lives get too out of control… infringe. When our lives become too mundane… infringe. It’s all about releasing our artistic energies, and sharing colorful moments with others.

Photo courtesy Pam Swarts
T-shirts $20, posters $5, stickers $1, hoodies $30 (limited selection) available at The Intersection, 100 Elmwood. T-shirts available in mint, grey and salmon S-3XL. Hoodies (selling quick) – in blue (no zip), and grey (zip) XL-3XL.

This year’s super creative Infringement Festival poster was created by Jonathan Wooley.

“We were absolutely tickled by the diversity and inclusion represented in this poster. So many cute little characters that embody the joyful, creative spirit of Infringement.” – Infringement Team

There’s also a special mention by the Infringement Team about The Broadway Market event – on Saturday, August 3, Infringers will be taking over The Market from 12pm to 5pm. The event will take place on all three floors – in the lobby, in the parking garage, and on the roof. Click here to learn all about it. 

Click here for the full schedule – July 25 to August 4.

Be open minded, have fun, and spread the good word about Buffalo’s one and only Infringement Festival!

Here is a list of performers that will be sharing their inner souls with you over the course of 11 days!

#infringeeveryday and #bif2019

Don’t forget to visit the Infringement Buffalo website for the full schedule of events, and be sure to attend at least a few of the shows this year.

Click here to learn more about The Infringement Festival.

 

