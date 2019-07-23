Infringement Festival 2019

Infringement Festival Buffalo gets underway this Thursday! This powerhouse festival has become a beloved affair for countless Buffalonians.
As a matter of fact, my wife and I had our first date at this festival – watching fire dancing in Days Park to be exact. So the Infringement Festival has special meaning to me… and it should for you too. Why? Because this is the type of event that acts as cultural glue for the community. From marching bands to theatrical performances, this festival has it all. It’s a festival to buck the main stream heavy hitters – this festival was born of true grassroots grit. It’s a festival for the masses… and the loners. It can be powerful one minute, and subdued the next. The festival that encompasses parking lots, bars, and pocket parks… there are no limits, and there are no boundaries.
Did you know that the Infringement Festival has two slogans?
1) Infringe everyday
2) If you do it, infringe it
If you think about those slogans, they really do sum up so much. When our lives get too out of control… infringe. When our lives become too mundane… infringe. It’s all about releasing our artistic energies, and sharing colorful moments with others.
This year’s super creative Infringement Festival poster was created by Jonathan Wooley.
“We were absolutely tickled by the diversity and inclusion represented in this poster. So many cute little characters that embody the joyful, creative spirit of Infringement.” – Infringement Team
There’s also a special mention by the Infringement Team about The Broadway Market event – on Saturday, August 3, Infringers will be taking over The Market from 12pm to 5pm. The event will take place on all three floors – in the lobby, in the parking garage, and on the roof. Click here to learn all about it.
Click here for the full schedule – July 25 to August 4.
Be open minded, have fun, and spread the good word about Buffalo’s one and only Infringement Festival!
Here is a list of performers that will be sharing their inner souls with you over the course of 11 days!
- #lonelyshelf
- 14 trapdoors
- 2 Cats 1 Cup
- 4- below\Lion Entertainment (Burlesque Show)
- A Couple of Fucking Assholes
- A Dollar for Your Thoughts
- A Midsummer Night’s Rave
- A Ritual for the 21st Century
- A Steamy Midsummer Night’s Dream
- A Tribute to Tim Sentman
- Abby Schnitzer
- Able Footing
- Abscraption
- Abstract Glass Asylum
- Ally Rose
- Almost Not Songs
- Alzina Larue
- An Array of Short Films (by local artist Joe Connolly)
- Ancient Witness
- And She Was Feeling Groovy
- Andrew Biggie / terrible mammals
- Animal Dream Lantern Walk
- Anxious Kids Make Good People
- Are You Cereal?
- Artemisia X
- Astrabula
- astraea beaming
- astraea wild
- AZAMEI
- Babushka
- baby boy, the muse.
- Bad Ronald
- Beautifully Buffalo
- beerhall philosophers
- Between Tutus and Spandex
- BifCoin, an Offering
- BlaQb’rd
- BloodThirsty Vegans
- Boney Tony
- Braden Bodensteiner
- Brass Pro
- Buck Quigley
- Buffalo Builds Bad Character – Paintings by JC
- Buffalo’s Best Fist : Musings by Cat McCarthy
- Buffalove: Embroidery by Amy Lynn Duengfelder
- burlesque dancer/entertainer
- Cacklmancy
- Car Stories
- Carmen & Lizzy
- Cashis Green
- Cathartic Screaming Bike Tour
- Catty Open Mic Show–the sitcom!
- Chosen Traveler Diptych: The Oxolotaur
- Chris Abbey
- Christina Stock
- Chrysalis
- Church Organ Karaoke
- Circular Logic
- Colorized Vibes
- Comedy Improv Show
- Community Collaboration Poetry
- Compassion Chair
- Dad Joke Battle
- Dance Improv Comedy
- Dangles in the Garden
- Dark Marbles/Jacklords Reunion
- Darsombra
- Dave Michaels Band
- David Adamczyk
- Day to Day
- Dead Pimp
- Detroit Red
- Devin Brewer
- Devinity Reign
- Diminishing marital returns
- DJ SYOTOS
- Donald Trump’s Golden Throne
- Draglesque
- Drone core monochord orchestra
- dust1
- Eddie Gomez Poetry
- El the Mime
- Electric Style
- embodied self
- Emotional Baggage
- Entertain me
- Erica the Ice Dragon
- Ericaoke
- Erotica Open Mic
- Excerpts from In Crazy Love: A One Act Play Series
- Expressive Bro
- Fabrics
- Fantastic Femme
- First Fruits
- FLXGDD
- Focus
- Forced
- Forget Me Not
- Free Art Friday!
- Garbage Birds
- Genecist
- Gerry Ralston solo performer
- Get Angsty: Poetry With a 16-Year-Old
- Gimme Givve
- Girl Fight
- Glitch Video Game Band
- Gongeranium
- Good Dude
- H.E.A.L.
- Haiku Madness
- Hello Headrush
- HoneyTone
- Hooked on Casiophonics
- Horde of Benevolent Lunatics (Artwork by Harlan Locking)
- Horde of Benvolent Lunatics
- House of Hips
- How not to Whitesplain to Black People (Presented by King Bear Sadat)
- How to Perform! by Little cake
- Humor in Art
- Hyperview
- Hypnagogia
- I AM Asmi ASMR
- Idiots of Idealism
- Insoluble
- Isaak Hyde
- It Comes In Waves
- Jacob Jay / Dalton Sharp Quintet
- Jay Aquarious
- Jayme Coxx Vaudeville
- Jenn DeSantis
- Joe Donohue Cabaret
- Joe GZ presents Bingo
- John Alberici
- John Kloberdanz
- John Moore & Missing Star
- Johnny & the Man Kids
- Jonah the Jungle King
- Just One More
- KanJam poetry slam
- Katescamp Controlled Chaos With Acrylic Pouring
- Katie Jones
- Kel C Performs
- Kidfringe orchestra
- King Bear Sadat Presents
- Kinship
- kurt.riley+praxis
- La Marimba
- Lazy Ass Destroyer
- LeafyTrees
- Lesionread
- LION ENTERTAINMENT (R&B Show)
- Lisa Maria Cruz
- Local Punk
- Lofty
- M.T. Lakes
- Magic Mich Poetry
- Magical Realism
- Mama Said There’d Be Days Like This
- Manic State
- MC Vendetta
- Meditations
- medusa
- Meghan Adele Johnson
- Meria/HauntedGypsy
- Michael Delano
- Mike Criscione
- Miscreated Monstrosities
- Mr Fancypants
- Multi-Band, All-Star Jam
- Musical Interlude (Presented by King Bear Sadat)
- my inner fish: the body remembers
- MYQ F
- Mystic Eyes
- Neetchy
- Neon Lights and Glow Paint
- No Lines: A Butch gives Advice on Women to Men
- Nod
- Not Cool
- Now We Are Here
- Null
- nuspeak
- of humanity & other demons
- On Our Way!
- One Planet One Race
- Ooze Gang
- Open Busking
- Operacapella
- orlandeau (a self-contained pas de deux)
- Paganono
- Pam Swarts
- Patterns and Observations
- Phelaleph
- Physical Psychics
- Poextry Videos: A Showing
- Poor Plastic Flamingos, a workshop
- Prattletales
- Prison 636
- Project Yoga
- Purse-onality Traits
- Queer Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Ramblings from the rabid hole
- Ras Amen Heru Versus King Bear Sadat (Father vs Son)
- Reading live w/ C.R.Shipman
- Real Movement
- Red Huffy
- Revolutionary Strokes
- Rich Hendricks
- Richard Price
- Rick Denzien
- Rock Out with your Chalk Out
- RogueVogueDesigns
- Rope Captures: Up
- Rubber Souls
- Ruckzuck
- Sacred Daisy
- Satellite dishes and other receptors
- Scrap Iron Army
- Self Infringement
- Sentinel 6
- Shannon Vanderlaan
- She Walked Here Street Tour
- Shebo $avage
- Sheridan
- Shinrin Yoku in the city: an urban forest bathing experience
- Short Films by Azalia Muchransyah and Adhi Anugroho
- Sidney Jeanne
- Skoob.
- Smoke
- Snowbelt
- Soma:Space Time Trip
- something different in buffalo
- Something Relatively Circus-y
- Sonic Wranglers
- Sound Along In The Stairwell
- SPACELORD
- Spadeo Nation
- Speaking Verse to Power:Poems on Peace, War, & Justice
- St. Tilapia’s Mass-trans-aganza
- Stoner Morning Show
- Strange Standard
- Stress Dolls
- Suspicious Human
- TAKE TWO
- Tapestry
- Tartarus Invictus presents Dagorhir
- Test of tests
- The B-Side Review
- The Burkharts
- The Cat-aclysm
- The Clowning
- The Drag-Along Puppet Cart Theater
- The Finality Complex
- The Free Music Party
- The Good
- The Heenan Brothers
- The Jumpers
- The Lies My Mother told Me, And Other Lesser Tragedies by A.L Norton
- The Missing
- The Missing Worker
- THE MOLICE
- The Old Heads (Presented by King Bear Sadat)
- The Performance Truck
- The Prehistoric Lovers
- The Real Fake News
- The Roaming Ice Dragon
- The Scarecrow Show
- The Spirit of the art of living
- THE STATES
- The Stripteasers Present STEP SISTERS
- The Trash Can Cans Burlesque
- The Trash Can Cans Present: Trailer Park Babes
- The Vores
- The Zen of Motion Pictures (Presented by King Bear Sadat)
- theatreFiguren presents “STOP, *#@*!”
- THIS
- Tim Joyce’s Bloody Shirt
- Timothy Alice & the Dead Star Band
- Tina Panic Noise
- Tom Robert
- Transit Scavenger Hunt
- Tribal Fusion Belly Dance
- Triumverate
- Turquoise Pudding
- Type Relevant
- U.B. Prose
- Uniflora
- Unknown
- Untitled
- Untitled I Guess
- Ursula, chanteuse,Returns with La Granville
- Vessels of the Dance
- Voices of Justice in Buffalo
- Wednesdays @ Midnight
- Weird Tales & Tall Coincidences
- WET DREAMLAND
- What Would Mark Twain Say?
- When I go to Sleep
- Which Witch
- While Moving on Purpose
- Whiskey Gypsy Committee
- Who Decides?
- Wolf & Woods
- WOLF PLAYS: Short Works from Medaille Summer Theatre 2019
- Working Class Stiffs
- Yesterday & Today
#infringeeveryday and #bif2019
Don’t forget to visit the Infringement Buffalo website for the full schedule of events, and be sure to attend at least a few of the shows this year.
Click here to learn more about The Infringement Festival.