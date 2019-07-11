Green Buffalo Productions presents 2nd annual Publisher’s Mic Night

Writers, artists, and creative performers of all experience levels, this is your chance to get some industry experience by connecting with a wide array of professionals who will offer guidance in your field. A lot of times, when it comes to advancing in your profession, it’s not only what you know, but who you know. In this case, Green Buffalo Productions (GBP) is hosting an event for WNY creators – the 2nd annual Publisher’s Mic Night.
The organizers are looking for hungry creators to submit their latest works, to be included in the program that will take place on Saturday, August 24 at the Compass Performing Arts Center (formerly the American Rep Theater of WNY). The event is considered an open mic, showcase, and networking event for writers looking to gain experience, while getting feedback from peers. Best of all, a number of publishing houses will be on hand at the event.
“Our goal is to connect writers and publishers together to foster more publication of WNY poets, playwrights, and authors,” noted Ellen Scherer, GBP’s Co–Founder. “By sponsoring events like Publisher’s Mic Night, we aspire to help cultivate a community of new writers and elevate previously unheard voices.”
The 2nd annual Publisher’s Mic Night is considered a “no pressure” event, so don’t let a little nerves stop you from joining up. Here’s how it goes:
- The cost of submission is $5 per 5-minute performance time slot.
- Those who don’t wish to perform their works are asked to pay a $10 general admission fee.
- After readings, an event reception allows for mingling and networking in the lounge outside the theater.
“After a successful inaugural event last August, we’re thrilled to bring back Publisher’s Mic Night,” said Madison Sedlor, Co-Founder. GBP’s first Publisher’s Mic Night led to the formation of a monthly poetry group and resulted in one participant and local writer having his work produced on stage. “We’ve already seen the great impact this event has for the Buffalo community and are excited to offer this opportunity to Buffalo’s many talented writers and performers again!”
Those who’d like to be featured in a Publisher’s Mic Night performance can email Green Buffalo Productions by following the rules and guidelines on their website. More information can also be found online at greenbuffaloproductions.weebly.com. Publisher’s Mic Night will begin at 6pm.
The Compass Performing Arts Center is located at 555 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, between Village Beer Market and KeyBank.
See Facebook event for details
Lead image: Photo by Noah Black