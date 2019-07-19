Galbani Italian Heritage Festival heads back to Downtown Buffalo

Very few people know that the first Buffalo Italian Festival, called the Buffalo Italian Lawn Fete at the time, was held at St. Anthony’s RC Church, located at 160 Court Street in downtown Buffalo right behind City Hall.
Over the years, the festival has bounced around the city – most of the current festival goers are familiar with the longstanding location on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Like many other festivals, the event was moved to the Outer Harbor – a location that was not embraced by the public.
The Billittier family of Chef’s Restaurant are joining other iconic Italian American supporters like Russell J. Salvatore, The Di Paolo Family, Marco Sciortino and others in supporting the return of the Festival to Niagara Square.
Now, in 2019, the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival will be heading back to the heart of Downtown Buffalo, where it got its start way back in the day. The festival, which kicks off on Saturday July 20, will be held at Niagara Square – back to its roots!
Saturday’s events include:
- 5:00pm – 7:00pm Formula Band
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm Opening Ceremony & Russell Salvatore
- 8:00 – 10pm Sal “The Voice” Valententti
- 10:00 pm – Russel J. Salvatore’s Firework Display!
Sunday’s Events include:
- 1:00pm – 2pm Galbani Celebrity Cheese Building
- 2:00pm – 5:00pm Italian Idol
For more information, visit this Facebook page, or buffaloitalianfestival.com.
Galbani Italian Heritage Festival
Niagara Square
Saturday July 20 | 11am until 10pm
Sunday July 21 | 11am until 8pm