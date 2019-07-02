Female only, figure drawing class with Femme Arts Collective @ Vivid Buffalo

Vivid Buffalo and Femme Arts Collective (FAC) are coming together to offer a female only figure drawing class on Saturday, July 27. This is a great opportunity to brush up on your art skills, with a model, and other women in the arts.
Vivid Buffalo Creative Center is an integral art destination in the University District that brings with it an opportunity for a wide array of artists to gather, work together, experiment, and show.
“As artists, we are influenced not only by the world around us, but by the people we interact with whether that be through personal relationships or social media,” said Femme Arts Collective co-founders, Jillian Burton and Jessa Zenger. Instagram is often used as a platform for comparison, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, it was a tool that helped bring the two of us closer together. We’ve learned that social media can be a positive tool to encourage and engage other womxn who share similar goals. After forming a genuine connection, we were able to discuss our individual goals, needs, self-doubts, failures, and successes. And although our artistic paths differed, we found unity in our shared experiences of being a womxn in the arts.
We want to build awareness not only of the figure drawing class but also the awareness of the group.
“We touched upon the need for a noncompetitive femme driven community where artists can feel free to discuss their work and creative processes while networking, collaborating, and fostering growth. Aside from our shared love of art, our desire for a safe and inclusive space where we could come together with womxn of all artistic abilities and mediums is ultimately what brought us together. As we discussed our artistic dreams for the future, we founded what would later be known as the Femme Artists Collective (FAC).
“The name itself was chosen with the help of all the wonderful womxn who attended our first creative event at The Tool Library, which was a night simply dedicated to women sharing their individual passions. To our pleasant surprise, FAC has quickly become something that has impacted our lives and given us a profound sense of purpose. With two successful events under our belts and many more to come, we are turning our dreams into a reality we didn’t know was possible.”
This is a female only event. Art supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.
The figure drawing class is Saturday, July 27 from 5pm to 7pm, and is very reasonably priced at $15.
Vivid Buffalo | 3124 Main Street | Buffalo NY