End of Summer Throwback Street Party Weekend on Chandler Street!

It might be a bit too early to talk about the end of summer, but it’s never to early to talk about Chandler Street’s first big street bash! The Thin Man crew will be shutting down the street, and throwing a real rager from 6pm to 11pm two consecutive nights – Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24. If you’ve ever experienced one of Thin Man’s live music and beer blowouts, then you know that this is going to be an absolute blast. Plus, it’s the first one, which means that it’s going to be a completely different than anything that you have experienced to date.
You’ve been to our festivals on Elmwood… now it’s time to kick things off on Chandler Street!
Per usual, there will be plenty of Thin Man beer flowing, Tappo Pizza cooked up, with lots to see and do at this new Buffalo party district.
The rain or shine event will feature the local fan-favorite band Strictly Hip on Friday (opening band TBD). Then, on Saturday, music fans will get to party down to two more local favorites – Nerds Gone Wild and Soul Patch!
Band descriptions:
The Strictly Hip: Since 1995, The Strictly Hip have been evangelists, spreading the good word of The Tragically Hip’s music far and wide. Taking an almost academic and studious approach to performing the music of Canada’s most popular band, The Strictly Hip are not a campy ‘impersonator’ tribute band. This is the music of The Tragically Hip presented with reverence, respect, and accuracy. Play air guitar.. sing-a-long… play drums on the table. Celebrate the music of The Tragically Hip with a fist in the air and an arm around your buddy. The Strictly Hip bring the soundtrack of a million campfires, road trips, and backyard parties to the concert stage.
Nerds Gone Wild: NERDS GONE WILD in WNY were voted Buffalo Nightlife Magazines BEST SHOW BAND (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) and BEST NEW GROUP (2013) bringing you all your favorite NEW WAVE and CLASSIC ’80s HITS!
Soul Patch: Soul Patch is THE 90’s, alternative cover band. Featuring members of Every Time I Die and The Get Up Kids, who put on a show not to be missed.
After the bands are done Saturday, Thin Man will shift the party inside for a DJ driven after-party with DJ Driven!
Thin Man Brewery and Tappo Pizza | 166 Chandler Street | Buffalo, New York 14207
For an event like this, the open bar ticket package might just be the way to go – $50 each day or $75 for two day, with unlimited drinks at the festival and in the VIP area.
General admission is a $10 ticket each day, $15 for both days.
Get tickets (and see ticket breakdowns) | 21+
