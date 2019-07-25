Elmwood will be a “Playground Desert” no more.

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like the Elmwood Avenue is finally going to get a playground.
Remember when there was once a playground located at Lafayette Presbyterian Church? When a good chunk of the church transitioned to residential, the parking lot was redone, and a spot was left to rebuild a playground. But that never happened, much to the chagrin of some residents who relied on the playground as a place to gather with families and friends. The plan was always to circle back when the time was right, and the stars aligned, and now it looks like the push is on once again.
The funding provided by Assemblyman Ryan will help to establish a new play area in the village, giving neighborhood residents and visitors to the diverse district a place to bring their children to exercise and play.
On Friday, July 26, New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan will join a number of other playground proponents, including Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, The Elmwood Village Association, and local block clubs, to announce that funding has been secured for a playground in the Elmwood Village.
This is wonderful news for the neighborhood, because there’s nothing like seeing kids playing, not to mention hearing the sounds of kids playing.
There are many family members who have been crossing their fingers, waiting for this day to come. I am told that the playground was never “off the table”, as some people might have assumed. Rather, it was always a matter of finding the funding, which is now, thankfully, back on the table.