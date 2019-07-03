Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Economic disparity between cities – can remote work solve the problem?

Thought leader Griffin Jones is back, and this time he’s talking about the benefits of working remotely, and what that could do for Buffalo? In a TEDxStripDistrict talk, Jones discusses what it was like growing up in Buffalo, and facing the challenge of finding work in his hometown.

In a day and age when working remotely for a larger company is not only possible, it’s becoming more and more prevalent, Jones ultimately decided to start his own business, servicing many out of town clients. In his talk, Jones points to Buffalo’s future, as a place where workers can enjoy the salaries of larger companies, while benefitting from the lower cost of living in Rust Belt cities on the rise.

Griffin stopped serving businesses exclusive to his local area in 2014 and began earning revenue from clients across North America and the world at large. He is the founder of a business development and marketing firm for fertility centers called Fertility Bridge.

