It’s time to celebrate the East Side. And what better way to do so, than featuring a mashup between the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and The Central Terminal.
On Saturday, July 13, The BPO – in collaboration with the BPO Diversity Council, the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation, and Senator Timothy Kennedy – will be throwing a day-long festival as a tribute top the Central Terminal’s 90th anniversary. The cultural festival will also be a celebration of the East Side – its past, present, and future.
This is a free event that will feature a full orchestral concert from the BPO – that concert will be the grand finale showcase act. The East Side Festival at the Central Terminal will be an excellent chance to visit and tour the inside of one of the city’s iconic landmarks, while being entertained by some of the top musicians in the world.
Doors open at 1:30 PM
Music performances begin at 2 PM
Central Terminal tours begin at 2:30 PM
BPO concert is at 7:30 PM
See Facebook event for details.
The Central Terminal | 495 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo, NY 14212
The East Side Festival is made possible by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; and a lead sponsorship from M & T Bank. A special note of thanks to East Side Festival Co-Chairs, Otis G. Glover and Rev. Melody Rutherford.