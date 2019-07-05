Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Dough Roll 2019

Bakeries, beers, and bikes. What could be better than that? That’s exactly what Dough Roll 2019 is all about.

On Saturday, July 6, cyclists will embark from Flying Bison Brewing Company in Larkinville at 10:30am, in search of delicious baked goods from four bake shops, including Mazurek’s and Donut Kraze. Public Espresso + Coffee (Lafayette Hotel) is also a stop, which means that there’s plenty of time to fuel up on coffee, before hitting up the next bakery. Ultimately, the 12-mile loop will end up right back at Flying Bison, where everyone can relax with beer in hand.

Dough Roll 2019 is a great way to get to know Larkinville, and surrounding areas. It’s also a nice way to meet new friends, over a coffee and a cruller. And for the vegans, Fry Baby Donuts has been added to the list (Allentown) due to popular demand. 

To learn more about the donut-coffee-beer adventure, visit this Facebook event page.

This is a self-supporting ride, with no police escort and no SAG (repair squad). Cyclists will follow the rules of the road. It’s a 12-mile loop. Rain date: July 13.

Photo courtesy Dough Roll 

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

