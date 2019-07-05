Bakeries, beers, and bikes. What could be better than that? That’s exactly what Dough Roll 2019 is all about.
On Saturday, July 6, cyclists will embark from Flying Bison Brewing Company in Larkinville at 10:30am, in search of delicious baked goods from four bake shops, including Mazurek’s and Donut Kraze. Public Espresso + Coffee (Lafayette Hotel) is also a stop, which means that there’s plenty of time to fuel up on coffee, before hitting up the next bakery. Ultimately, the 12-mile loop will end up right back at Flying Bison, where everyone can relax with beer in hand.
Dough Roll 2019 is a great way to get to know Larkinville, and surrounding areas. It’s also a nice way to meet new friends, over a coffee and a cruller. And for the vegans, Fry Baby Donuts has been added to the list (Allentown) due to popular demand.
To learn more about the donut-coffee-beer adventure, visit this Facebook event page.
This is a self-supporting ride, with no police escort and no SAG (repair squad). Cyclists will follow the rules of the road. It’s a 12-mile loop. Rain date: July 13.
Photo courtesy Dough Roll