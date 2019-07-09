Done Deal: Ellicott Development Snags Elmwood Properties

Ellicott Development purchased more property in the Elmwood/Bryant neighborhood late last month. Ellicott’s 1238 Group LLC paid $965,000 for a pair of multi-family residential buildings at 414 Elmwood Avenue and 412 Elmwood Avenue behind it. Michael Edward Olanoff was the seller.
412 Elmwood is a two-family structure with 2,394 sq.ft. of living space. From the listing for 414 Elmwood:
A wonderful snapshot of Buffalo history! Once home to the family of Josephine Goodyear Sicard. Three spacious apartments in the main home that have been painstakingly renovated. A fire in 2007 resulted in over $500k in updates. Tear-off roof, electric, furnaces updated. All units have 3 bed, 2 full bath and a formal dining. Legal 3rd floor used as air bnb. Beautiful hardwood, remodeled kitchens with granite countertops, porcelain basket weave tile work, decorative fireplaces, heated solarium, balcony, marble entries…the list goes on! Private fenced yard. Carriage house has 2 large apts with attached garage. Long driveway with parking area. Heart of the Elmwood Strip.
Demolition hawks might keep an eye on these. The properties are adjacent to Ellicott Development’s Rite Aid site at the southwest corner of Elmwood and Bryant which is ripe for redevelopment. The properties are also near the Elmwood Crossing development, the significant, multi-phased project planned for the former Children’s Hospital properties. The sales price was significant for five units, and, Ellicott Development has demolished Elmwood Village properties in the recent past (though not as ornate as 414 Elmwood, see 619-621 W. Delavan).