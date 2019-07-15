Construction Watch: Trico

The much-anticipated conversion of the Trico complex at the edge of the Medical Campus is underway. The Krog Group has started remedial work on the former windshield wiper manufacturing plant including asbestos removal. The $87 million project will bring a mix of uses to the site including residential apartments, offices, and hotel rooms.
Plans for the property have shifted since Krog lost out on putting a second Emerson Culinary School in the complex. The reuse plan now includes 133 loft apartments, a 105-room extended-stay hotel to be operated by Hart Hotels, 123,000 sq.ft. of office space, 12,000 sq.ft. of retail space, and indoor parking for 230 cars. Work involves removing the oldest portion of the complex, the brownstone-clad ice house of the former Weyand Brewing Company plant that stood on the site. The Trico plant grew around and on top of the ice house over time. The demolition will make way for a courtyard in the center of the complex.
The future of the entire Trico complex has been in flux since the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) and the University at Buffalo purchased the former M. Wile Co. and Trico buildings for $20.09 million in 2007. Title to the Trico complex was subsequently transferred to the Buffalo Brownfield Restoration Corp., a quasi-public agency. Krog purchased the property in January 2017 for $45,836.
While the M. Wile Co. building now serves as the UB Downtown Gateway, the Trico complex remained unoccupied while BNMC and local preservationists battled over reuse of the site. Vacant since 1999, the Trico complex was placed on the State Historic Registry in 2000 and the National Historic Registry in 2001.
Krog expects to complete work on the project by early 2021.
Get Connected: The Krog Group, 716.667.1234