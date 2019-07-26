Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Pierce Arrow Apartments

Pierce Arrow KANAKA, LLC is converting the former Pierce Arrow complex’s administrative building at 1695 Elmwood Avenue into 105 loft apartments and a 100-seat restaurant.  The development firm headed by Dr. Gregory F. Daniel bought 1695 and 1721 Elmwood Avenue for $4.3 million from Brooklyn-based Read Property Group in January 2018 for $4.3 million.   The purchase included the office building along Elmwood and a portion of the assembly plant on the north side of the sprawling complex.

The Pierce office building was designed by George Cary and built in 1906-1907.  Plans for the $20 million project were prepared by Flynn Battaglia and Studio T3 Engineering.

Indoor parking for 110 cars will be provided in the 1721 Elmwood building.

