Construction Watch: Ellicott Station Post Office

Uniland Development is quickly constructing a new post office on Washington Street south of E. Tupper. The 2,685 sq.ft., single-story building will replace the existing post office at 701 Washington Street that Uniland purchased in November. Uniland is required to construct a new post office as part of its purchase agreement with the Postal Service.
Foit Albert Associates designed the new post office building that will feature brick veneer and a cement board rain screen.
Reuse plans for the 1.99 acre post office site are still in the works.
Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.