Construction Watch: 1425 Niagara

The development team behind the successful Crescendo project at 1485 Niagara Street are busy on an encore across the street. Angelo Natale, Frank Parisi, Carl Savarino and Robert Corraro are converting the former Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Co. building at 1425 Niagara into a mix of commercial and residential space. They purchased the property in 2017 for $599,000.
The four story building will include two floors of commercial space to be occupied by a Horvath Chiropractic in 3,750 sq. ft. and MVP Network Consulting in 12,500 sq. ft. Both commercial tenants are currently in leased space elsewhere in the city.
Fourteen market rate apartments are planned for the remaining 14,000 sq. ft. The main living areas of the residential units will be located on the third floor and the bedrooms will be located on the fourth level.
The building requires a full façade restoration, new roof, all custom windows, new entry doors, a new elevator and a full site cleanup with a new parking lot and sidewalks.
Carmina Wood Morris designed the $5.6 million project.