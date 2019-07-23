Construction Watch: 1111 Elmwood

A portion of 1111 Elmwood is taking shape. The southern wing of the mixed-use complex that will be all residential is framed. Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story building that will include 40 condominiums and 10,500 sq.ft. of retail space.
The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one to three-bedroom condominiums. Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, and 33 one and two-story units are planned.
The facade of the building will be highly articulated with colonnades, arches, bays, a transparent glass atrium, balconies, cornices, brackets, diverse window patterns and other architectural details constructed with quality materials such as brick and precast concrete.
The fourth floor, and portions of the third, will be recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level. There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue.