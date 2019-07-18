Construction Watch: 1091 Main Street

Ellicott Development’s six-story building at 1091 Main Street is nearing completion. The $20 million office building is attached to the former Our Lady of Lourdes church to the north that is being converted into a mix of retail, restaurant, commercial office and residential uses. The properties are on the northern edge of the Medical Campus.
The 167,000 square foot building will contain a variety of retail and office space and include one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles. Designed by Smith + Associates Architects, the building will offer a modern exterior with a range of materials selected to complement the existing Lourdes structure. General Physicians and a dental practice affiliated with the University at Buffalo have pre-leased space.
Ellicott Development is planning a nine-story structure that will include retail space and six levels of parking topped by a 104-room hotel east of the former church and new office building. Kideney Architects is designing that structure (below) with an exterior of precast concrete and glass. A skybridge will connect the hotel and office building.
