Cobblestone Live 2019 is one of the greatest urban live music adventures ever…

Take a second, close your eyes and imagine this:
It’s one of those hot steamy August days in buffalo, the sun is shinning. You and your friends just got off the Metro Rail downtown. You turn a corner and hear music coming from somewhere but you’re unsure where. Unknowingly, you all begin one of the summer’s greatest adventures in the heart of the city.
Last year was the first year that I had experienced what Cobblestone Live was, and it left a lingering taste in my mouth…. wanting more! I had heard about the festival from both friends and online and it honestly is something this city needed. Not only was there great music all weekend long, I also saw so many new faces. Throughout the day, I couldn’t stop smiling at how great the urban music festival experience was.
When it comes to the music, there is something for everybody – a great mixture of local, national, and even international talent all weekend long. Last year saw the likes of local favorites Aqueous, one of my personal favorites Andy Frasco & The U.N., Toronto rockers Broken Social Scene, and if you weren’t quite done after the festival ended, Lockhouse Distillery hosted DJs like Golf Clap, Codes, and local favorite Rufus Gibson.
Once again, this year’s lineup has something for every music taste. Headlining is Rochester-natives-turned-national-touring-act Joywave. Local favorites also return to the lineup this year, alongside acts like Langhorne Slim, and the Lost at Last Band bringing their style of Americana to the fest, Bluegrass rock sensation Billy Strings, Halifax rockers and no stranger to the area Sloan, and also Seattle rockers Thunderpussy.
Once again, for those not done dancing once the fest has ended – or maybe you weren’t able to make the fest during the day – Lockouse Distillery will be hosting late nights with new Late Night tickets. DJs this year include Black Caviar, Mikey Palmero, Dances With White girls, and locals favorites Nate Howell, B2B, Dave Sif, Rufus Gibson, and Ellen Degenerate.
Cobblestone Live is more than just a music festival; it’s a weekend full of entertainment for family, friends, and everything in-between.
Tickets for the event are $20 per day and $35 for the weekend, and children under 12 are FREE! That’s pretty much incomparable to any other experience, in any other city. Some new family features this year include a Zoomobile (I hear a sloth might be there this year!), a “Chill Station” tent for kids. Activities include face painting, Youth Dance Performance and even a magician – all sponsored by Child Advocacy Center.
If you haven’t experiences Cobblestone Live yet, now is your chance. The weekend of August 2nd should be marked on your calendar for this great experience. It’s much more than a music festival – it’s enjoyed by all friends and family… and even the animals!
www.cobblestonelive.com | Facebook