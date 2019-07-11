Co-Working Space to Occupy 505 Ellicott Street

Uniland Development has an anchor for its redevelopment project at 505 Ellicott Street- itself. Uniland is branching into the co-working space market that with a business center that will encompass 32,000 sq.ft. of space. There will be an additional 3,000 sq.ft. of space in the building earmarked for a deli, coffee shop or restaurant use, along with two apartments. Uniland expects to open the facility by the end of the year. Uniland has begun renovations to the former warehouse building where it will add a mezzanine level and overhaul its exterior.
Uniland officials say they’ve seen a need for flexible work space in the region and the project location, a bridge between the Medical Campus and downtown, is the perfect location for the type of ”flexible, creative space” they envision. Uniland says their facility will be unlike Regus or Plaza Suites which just offer office space. While facilities such as 43North and Z80 Labs offers open, shared office space, Uniland is going one step further with a mix of office types ranging from open co-working areas, small private offices for one or two people, and larger offices for bigger, more established companies or teams of workers. The spaces will be furnished and tech-ready and center employees will offer concierge-like services. In addition to high speed broadband, the center will also offer printing and copying, business phones, teleconference technology, and business community programming,
“We see this as an extension of our portfolio,” says Kellena Kane, Uniland’s senior development manager. “This is a new spoke in our wheelhouse. This is the cutting edge or real estate trends and we’ve taken ideas from across the country in designing the space, amenities and services.
There will not be leases. Use will be on a membership basis and users can purchase a day pass, a batch of passes that can be used throughout the month, or a monthly or longer pass. The center will include kitchen facilities and the conference rooms can be reserved at additional cost by members and also be booked by the public. There will also be indoor bike storage in the lobby area, shower rooms, and potentially fitness center.
“This fills a gap in our office space offerings,” says Carl J. Montante, Jr., Unilands’ Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives. “Our smallest traditional office suite is about 1,000 sq.ft. today. What we’re planning is ideal for remote workers looking for professional environment.” Adding, “We are looking to pull people out of coffee shops.”
“The facility will be ideal for remote workers and our goal is to create a sense of community,” says Kane.
Uniland’s Buffalo High Technology Centre Inc. purchased Frey the Wheelman properties at 520, 522, and 525 Ellicott Street, 41-53 E. Tupper Street, and 693 Washington Street in 2014. 505 Ellicott Street was purchased by Uniland President Carl Montante for $1 million at the same time. The developer purchased the Ellicott Station post office property at 677-701 Washington Street in Novemberfor $3.05 million. Reuse plans for the 1.99 acre site while Uniland has started work on a replacement post office along Washington Street.
