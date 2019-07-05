Miss the ultimate holiday? Christmas? If you’re looking at the glass half full, we’re more than halfway through the year, which means that Christmas is less than six months away. If you’re somewhat delusional, and you can’t wait that long for Christmas to come around, then maybe you should join some like-minded folks that are planning on throwing a Christmas in July Bike Party & Picnic!
Have something around the house you don’t need but want to give to someone else? Wrap it up and give it away to someone on the ride.
This is not a joke. On Friday July 12, cyclists will gather at Colonial Circle at 7 pm (ride promptly at 8 pm), as part of a “halfway to Christmas” celebratory event. Riders will don festive Christmas apparel, eat snowman cookies, drink eggnog, and even exchange “buy nothing” gifts. A buy nothing gift is a present that you didn’t actually pay for, but is still meaningful. The orchestrators of the event are also asking that gift-givers use newspaper to wrap their presents, in keeping with an environmental stance.
This is not a tribute to the commercialism of Christmas, rather to the spirit of the holiday (honored in the middle of the summer).
To learn more about the bike ride, picnic, and summertime ode to Christmas, visit this Facebook event page.
Photo by Toa Heftiba