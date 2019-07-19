Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Castellani Art Museum to host inaugural summer happy hour at Niagara County’s only visual arts museum

0 Comments

The Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University (CAM) is hosting a inaugural summer happy hour, Come Together: pARTy at the CAM, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This “friend-raiser” encourages first-time and long-standing visitors to enjoy an exciting summer evening on the beautiful campus of Niagara University. Come Together: pARTy at the CAM attendees will enjoy groovy cocktails, live art demonstrations, Lloyds Taco Truck, local restaurant vendors such as Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen and Brickyard Pub & BBQ, VIP tours, and live music from The BBC Band, a Beatles cover band and 60s musical experience.

“We’re thrilled to be launching this event, as it’s been a long time in the making,” said Tara L. Walker, Curator of Education & Visitor Engagement. “Through Come Together: pARTy at the CAM, we aim to expand our broad base of local support and introduce a new generation to the museum and the role art can play in one’s everyday life.”

Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are encouraged. Admission is ages 21 and up. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for museum members. Each admission ticket also includes a complimentary beer, wine, or beverage. This is a rain or shine event.

About The Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University

Since opening in 1990, the CAM has become an integral part of Niagara University. The museum’s mission is to connect diverse audiences to art by inspiring creativity and learning within the campus community and beyond. The CAM is the only visual arts museum in Niagara County with a collection of 5,500 works of art, including those by notable artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali, Louise Nevelson, Cindy Sherman and Robert Rauschenberg. The museum strives to present a wide range of exhibitions, exploring everything from regional folk art to world class Niagara Falls prints and modern masters.

Event Details:

Thursday, July 25 | 5:30-8:30 pm
Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University
NU campus, 7 Varsity Drive
Niagara University, NY 14109
TICKETS: $20 general |$15 for members

– The BBC, Beatles cover band
– Muhammad Zaman, local artist, will create an on-site mural and guests can join in painting with him
– Dan Buttery, Black Lab Metal Fab, will be welding a sculpture on-site
– Food provided by: Lloyd Taco Truck, Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen, Brickyard BBQ & Pub

Tickets are available online at www.castellaniartmuseum.org or can be purchased by visiting the CAM at 7 Varsity Drive, Niagara University, NY 14109. Call 716-286-8200 for additional information.

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments