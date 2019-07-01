Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Carnival-Style Dining @ Canalside

0 Comments

After visiting Explore & More Children’s Museum this past Saturday, I headed over to the Commercial Slip to see what was new. It was there that I came across a trio of food carts/stands that were set up outside of the Veterans’ Hall of Honor. This mini food court is actually a nifty spot to grab something to eat or dink on the fly.

Now that there are more families frolicking about than ever, these types of convenient food carts/stands are more important than ever. During my visit to Canalside, I heard a number of kids calling out to their parents, “I’m hungry, I’m thirsty!”

As much as the new Low Bridge Café is a nice food court style eatery (for families), and Clinton’s Dish (with beer garden) and Liberty Hound are convenient spots to grab a bite, sometimes a street stall or cart is the perfect remedy to fuel up a hungry/thirsty family on the move.

There was a time, not that long ago, when a family would have to pack snacks and a lunch when visiting the waterfront. Thankfully that is not the case anymore, with the simple addition of food and drink carts/stands that are stationed in prime pedestrian thoroughfares. Plus, there are even tables and chairs to accommodate those who do choose to dine carnival-style.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments