Carnival-Style Dining @ Canalside

After visiting Explore & More Children’s Museum this past Saturday, I headed over to the Commercial Slip to see what was new. It was there that I came across a trio of food carts/stands that were set up outside of the Veterans’ Hall of Honor. This mini food court is actually a nifty spot to grab something to eat or dink on the fly.
Now that there are more families frolicking about than ever, these types of convenient food carts/stands are more important than ever. During my visit to Canalside, I heard a number of kids calling out to their parents, “I’m hungry, I’m thirsty!”
As much as the new Low Bridge Café is a nice food court style eatery (for families), and Clinton’s Dish (with beer garden) and Liberty Hound are convenient spots to grab a bite, sometimes a street stall or cart is the perfect remedy to fuel up a hungry/thirsty family on the move.
There was a time, not that long ago, when a family would have to pack snacks and a lunch when visiting the waterfront. Thankfully that is not the case anymore, with the simple addition of food and drink carts/stands that are stationed in prime pedestrian thoroughfares. Plus, there are even tables and chairs to accommodate those who do choose to dine carnival-style.