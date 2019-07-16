Buffalo…. meet Rochester!

There’s a new video series out of Rochester that’s called ROConnoisseur’s Roadtrip, where the show’s producers travel around Upstate New York visiting some of the hottest locations – branded “A Foodie’s Guide to Local Eats.” A number of episodes are being filmed in Buffalo currently, and leading up to the big release, a number of pop-up events are being held. The group behind this initiative is Rochester A-List, which has been promoting businesses in Rochester for years.
They organize big parties, host City Walks, bike outings, regional adventure trips, etc. I recently met Amy Riposo from Rochester A-List, who, along with her business partner Casey Bowker, is making the rounds in Buffalo.
It was Riposo who invited me to attend a Welcome Summer Rooftop Party at the Curtiss Hotel, where Buffalonians and Rochesterians united in a super swank setting to eat, drink, and listen to some fun live music. The event was a great success that reminded me to do two things – hang out at the rooftop of the Curtiss Hotel more often, and to thank any group that is forward-thinking enough to bring people from these two great cities together for social events.
As I was standing on the rooftop, talking to Riposo, it occurred to me that I had never attended an event that brought people from Buffalo and Rochester together. Brilliant! I am so happy that she is taking the initiative to bridge the two cities, in a way that rarely happens. It was so neat to see everyone hanging out, enjoying the scene, and getting to know one another. It reminded me that we are much more than just Buffalo – we are part of a mega region called TorBuffChesterTon Falls!
If you want to be a part of this growing social scene, which intends to bring residents from Buffalo and Rochester closer together, be sure to “like” Rochester A-List on Facebook. It is there that you will learn more about all of the great parties, adventures, and initiatives that are heading our way. And stay tuned to ROConnoisseur’s Roadtrip on Facebook, to find out when and where all of the episodes (being shot this summer) will air.
Thanks to Riposo and Bowker for taking the initial step to bridge Buffalo and Rochester. We have been insular for far too long! United, we can do some great things, which is why we should all be getting behind this empowering united effort.