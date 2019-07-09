Buffalo Harbor State Park will host family movie series in Summer of 2019

Buffalo Harbor State Park will once again host a family movie series on Wednesdays throughout the summer. This movie series was a big hit last year, and does a great job of bringing boatloads of families to the waterfront. The 2019 summer cinema line-up is as follows:
July 10 – Ralph Breaks the Internet
July 17 – Dumbo
July 24 – Smallfoot
July 31 – Little Mermaid
August 7 – Hotel Transylvania 3
August 14 – Finding Dory
August 21 – Lego Batman
August 28 – Spiderman into the Spiderverse
Along with eight great family friendly movies, Buffalo Harbor State Park makes each of the outings even greater by providing viewers with all of the conveniences that they have come to appreciate, including:
- Movies will begin at 7 p.m. near picnic shelter 4
- Admission and parking is free
- State Parks and Tifft Nature Preserve staff are offering movie themed crafts at no cost
This is your chance to get outside, along the water, with the entire family for an outing that is low to no cost and high in the entertainment category due to the incredible selection of movie hits.
Buffalo Harbor State Park is located at 1111 Fuhrman Blvd., Buffalo 14203 and for more information on movie nights, please call the park at (716) 822-1207.