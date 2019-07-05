Biking Buffalo, Casa di Pizza style

Commerce bike culture in Buffalo has never really taken hold, even though there have been some solid attempts over the years. But one downtown pizzeria has managed to get a piece of the pie, through perseverance, quality of product offerings, and capitalization of a centralized location.
Over the last year, Casa di Pizza has been growing its food delivery side of the business, by introducing a pedal-assist powered three wheeler to its food service repertoire. I caught site of a free wheeling food delivery bike on Main Street earlier today, and followed the vehicle (by bike) all the way to the Erie Basin Marina, where I caught up to Darren Silver who was delivering menus to Tall Ship visitors.
Silver told me that the delivery bike is used every day that the weather cooperates. He said that dealing with little to no parking in downtown Buffalo has made the delivery bike indispensable. And because the deliver box on the bike is insulated (holds up to four sheet pizzas), the food stays nice and warm upon reaching customers’ hands. Silver also reminded me that Casa di Pizza is a lot more than just great pizzas – there are subs, Italian dishes, burgers, etc., all deliverable by bike in downtown Buffalo. Silver remarked that the vehicle is also a great way to market the business, because everyone loves seeing him biking around town.
Upon looking over the Bintelli trike, I noticed that it was branded Erie County Scooters, which I found interesting. It’s a local company that specializes in the sales of scooters and accessories. Gotta love keeping it local, as much as possible, while keeping customers happy with speedy and eco-friendly food delivery programs.
Casa di Pizza | 11 E Mohawk Street | Buffalo, NY 14203 | (716) 883-8200