Big Reveal: Uniland’s First Elmwood/Hertel Project

Uniland Development Company is kicking off development on a significant North Buffalo site with a proposal to renovate an existing industrial building for medical office use. The bunker-like, 29,870 sq.ft. structure at 800 Hertel would be redeveloped and expanded to 32,953 sq.ft. under plans prepared by Architectural Resources. The site is located on the north side of Hertel, just west of Elmwood Avenue.
Proposed site improvements include parking lot and drive aisle reconstruction, utility, lighting and landscape improvements. Parking for 107 cars is shown on the site plan.
Uniland Development has assembled a number of properties totaling 20 acres that intends to develop with a mix of commercial, retail and residential space. A master plan for the acreage has not been revealed as of yet. Buildings at 766 Hertel and 1820 Elmwood have already been demolished in anticipation for new construction.